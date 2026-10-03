India and Sri Lanka Intensify Joint Crackdown on LTTE-Linked Drug Trafficking Networks

India and Sri Lanka are stepping up their collaborative efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks believed to have links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), as bilateral anti-narcotics cooperation between the two neighbouring nations enters a more assertive phase.

A Growing Threat Across the Palk Strait

Security and law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Palk Strait have long acknowledged that the maritime corridor separating Sri Lanka and India's southern coast remains a critical conduit for narcotics smuggling. What has drawn renewed attention, however, is mounting intelligence suggesting that remnant LTTE-linked networks continue to exploit established smuggling routes — originally used for arms and personnel — to facilitate the movement of drugs across the region.

Officials indicate that these networks, though fragmented following the end of the civil war in 2009, have adapted over time, embedding themselves within broader transnational drug trafficking operations. Authorities believe the proceeds from such activities may be used to fund pro-LTTE activities internationally.

Bilateral Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

The deepening of anti-narcotics cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo reflects a shared recognition that neither country can effectively address these threats in isolation. Joint operations, intelligence sharing arrangements, and coordinated maritime patrols have all been identified as key pillars of the expanded partnership.

Sri Lanka's law enforcement agencies, including the Police Narcotics Bureau, are working more closely than ever with their Indian counterparts, particularly agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard, to intercept drug consignments before they reach their destinations.

Sri Lanka's Domestic Drug Crisis Adds Urgency

The renewed focus on cross-border narcotics networks comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a serious domestic drug problem. Heroin, methamphetamine, and cannabis remain widely abused substances across the island, and authorities have repeatedly noted that a significant proportion of illicit drugs enter the country via sea routes from India and beyond.

Sri Lanka's coastline spans over 1,600 kilometres, making comprehensive maritime surveillance a major operational challenge.

The Northern Province, given its proximity to India and its historical connection to the conflict era, remains a particular area of concern for narcotics interdiction efforts.

Intelligence agencies on both sides have flagged the use of small fishing vessels as a preferred method of smuggling contraband undetected.

A Strategic Partnership With Regional Implications

Analysts observing the India-Sri Lanka security relationship note that the focus on LTTE-linked drug networks carries significance beyond law enforcement alone. Any evidence that residual separatist structures are sustaining themselves through narcotics trade would have direct implications for regional stability and the long-term peace consolidation process in Sri Lanka's north and east.

Disrupting the financial lifelines of extremist-linked networks is as important as any military or political measure in ensuring lasting peace and security across the region.

Both governments have signalled their commitment to maintaining momentum in this area, with senior officials on each side emphasising that combating drug trafficking is not merely a law enforcement matter, but a broader national security priority that demands sustained, coordinated action.

As investigations continue and operational cooperation deepens, authorities in Colombo and New Delhi appear determined to ensure that those exploiting the legacy of conflict for criminal gain are brought to account.