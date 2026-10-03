Police Come Under Fire During Kosgoda Drug Raid — Suspect Shot, Two Taken Into Custody

A police operation in the Akadigoda area of Kosgoda turned violent after shots were fired at officers conducting a raid, leaving one suspect injured and resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

Officers Targeted During Raid

A team of police officers came under fire while carrying out an operation in the Akadigoda area, located in the Kosgoda region. The suspects opened fire on the raiding party, prompting officers to respond in kind. One suspect sustained a gunshot wound during the exchange and was subsequently taken in for medical attention alongside being placed under arrest.

Two Suspects Apprehended

Following the confrontation, police succeeded in detaining two individuals in connection with the incident. Authorities have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack on officers and the activities that prompted the raid.

Security Forces Remain Vigilant

The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by Sri Lankan law enforcement during field operations, particularly in areas where criminal activity is suspected. Police have urged the public to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activity to the nearest station.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

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