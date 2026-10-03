Six Arrested After Anti-Tax Protest Organised by FSP and Jana Aragala Movement in Colombo

Six individuals have been taken into custody following a public demonstration held in Colombo against what organisers described as an unbearable tax burden on ordinary citizens. The protest was organised by the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) and the Jana Aragala movement.

Protest Turns Into Arrests

The demonstration, which drew participants opposed to the government's current taxation policies, ended with authorities detaining six of those who took part. The arrests have sparked fresh controversy amid growing public frustration over the rising cost of living in Sri Lanka.

Organisers Speak Out

The Frontline Socialist Party and the Jana Aragala movement have been vocal critics of the tax framework currently in place, arguing that it disproportionately affects low and middle-income households while failing to adequately address the country's broader economic challenges.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has seen a series of tax increases in recent years as part of economic reform measures tied to the country's International Monetary Fund recovery programme. Critics, including opposition groups and civil society organisations, have consistently raised concerns that these measures place an excessive strain on the general public.

Six protesters were arrested following the Colombo demonstration

The protest was jointly organised by the FSP and the Jana Aragala movement

The demonstration was held in opposition to the government's high tax policies

The incident is likely to intensify debate around civil liberties and the right to peaceful protest, particularly as economic discontent continues to simmer across the island.