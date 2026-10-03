Deputy Minister Raises Red Flag Over Alleged Drug Sales Through Pharmacies

Deputy Minister of Public Security Sunil Watagala has disclosed that authorities have received troubling information suggesting that narcotic pills may be finding their way into the hands of the public through licensed pharmacies across the country.

Alarming Intelligence Reaches Authorities

The Deputy Minister confirmed that credible reports have come to the attention of the Ministry of Public Security indicating that certain pharmacies could be involved in the illegal distribution of controlled narcotic substances. The revelation has sent shockwaves through public health and law enforcement circles, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the country's pharmaceutical supply chain.

A Growing Concern for Public Safety

The alleged misuse of licensed pharmacy networks to distribute narcotics represents a significant threat to Sri Lanka's ongoing battle against drug abuse. Pharmacies, which are meant to serve as trusted institutions within local communities, are now under scrutiny as investigators look into whether proper regulatory safeguards are being bypassed.

Reports suggest narcotic pills may be sold without valid prescriptions

Licensed pharmacies are suspected of being used as distribution points

The Ministry of Public Security is actively monitoring the situation

Authorities Urged to Act Swiftly

Deputy Minister Watagala's disclosure underscores the urgent need for a coordinated response between law enforcement agencies and health regulatory bodies to clamp down on any illicit activity within the pharmaceutical sector.

Sri Lanka has been waging a sustained campaign against the proliferation of narcotics, and the possibility that controlled substances are being sold through legitimate retail channels adds a deeply concerning new dimension to that fight. Regulatory bodies, including those overseeing pharmacy licensing and drug control, are expected to respond to these revelations with heightened inspections and enforcement measures.

Members of the public have been urged to report any suspicious activity at pharmacies to the relevant authorities, as the government moves to investigate the matter further and protect communities from the dangers of readily accessible narcotic substances.

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