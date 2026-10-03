Bodu Bala Sena Chief Gnanasara Thero Taken Into Custody at Kalutara Temple

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, the prominent and controversial Buddhist monk widely known as the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organisation, has been arrested by police at a temple in the Kalutara district, authorities confirmed.

Arrest at Temple Premises

Officers took the high-profile religious figure into custody at the temple location in Kalutara, in an operation that drew significant attention given the monk's well-known public profile and his history of legal entanglements in Sri Lanka.

Gnanasara Thero has long been a polarising figure in Sri Lankan society, having been at the centre of several legal and political controversies over the years. His arrest at a place of religious worship is expected to generate considerable public debate across the island.

Background

This is not the first time the Buddhist monk has faced legal proceedings. Gnanasara Thero previously served a prison sentence after being found guilty of contempt of court, before receiving a presidential pardon. His outspoken and at times inflammatory public statements on religious and ethnic matters have consistently kept him in the national spotlight.

Further details regarding the specific charges or circumstances leading to the latest arrest have not yet been fully disclosed by authorities. Police have not issued an immediate public statement elaborating on the grounds for the detention.

The situation is developing, and more information is expected to emerge as investigations proceed.

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