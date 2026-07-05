Fact Check: No, Sri Lanka Has Not Made TIN Registration Mandatory for All Citizens Over 18 by June 30th

A claim circulating widely on social media in Sri Lanka alleges that the government has made it mandatory for all citizens above the age of 18 to obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) before June 30th. The claim has caused considerable public concern, with many Sri Lankans unsure whether they are legally obligated to register immediately.

What Is Being Claimed?

Posts and messages shared across multiple platforms assert that Sri Lankan authorities have issued an official directive requiring every citizen aged 18 and above to obtain a TIN number by a specific deadline of June 30th, failing which they could face penalties or legal consequences.

What Do the Facts Say?

Fact-checkers who investigated the claim found no credible evidence that such a blanket announcement has been made by the Inland Revenue Department of Sri Lanka or any other relevant government authority. No official gazette notification, press release, or ministerial statement confirming this mandatory requirement for all adults has been identified.

While the Sri Lankan government has in recent times encouraged broader tax compliance and TIN registration as part of its revenue-generation reforms, this is distinct from a legally enforced deadline applicable to every adult citizen regardless of their income or employment status.

Understanding TIN Registration in Sri Lanka

A TIN is a unique identifier issued by the Inland Revenue Department to individuals and entities for tax purposes. Registration requirements typically apply to:

Individuals with taxable income above the prescribed threshold

Registered businesses and sole traders

Those engaged in specific financial transactions requiring tax identification

Eligibility and obligation to obtain a TIN are governed by Sri Lanka's Inland Revenue Act, and not every adult citizen automatically falls within its scope.

Public Advisory

Citizens are strongly advised to verify any tax-related announcements directly through the official Inland Revenue Department of Sri Lanka or trusted government channels before acting on information shared via social media.

The spread of unverified claims about tax obligations can cause unnecessary panic and confusion among the public. Sri Lankans are encouraged to exercise caution and consult authoritative sources when encountering such messages online.

As of the time of writing, no official announcement mandating TIN registration for all persons over 18 by June 30th has been confirmed by the relevant authorities.

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