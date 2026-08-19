Suthar's Six-Wicket Masterclass Stuns Sri Lanka as India Reclaim Dominance in Galle

India returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion in Galle, with young spinner Anshul Suthar producing a stunning six-wicket haul that dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup and handed the visitors a commanding victory on home soil.

Suthar Steals the Show

Suthar's remarkable six-fer proved to be the decisive factor in the contest, as the spinner exploited the Galle conditions with skill and precision to leave the Sri Lankan batters searching for answers. The performance underlined India's growing depth in spin bowling and signalled the arrival of a promising new talent on the international stage.

The Galle International Stadium, renowned for its spin-friendly surface, played directly into India's hands, and Suthar made full use of the assistance on offer, consistently beating the bat and finding the edge to dismantle the home side's resistance.

Sri Lanka Struggle to Cope

Sri Lanka, playing in front of their home supporters, were unable to mount a meaningful challenge against the disciplined Indian attack. The hosts' batters found themselves pinned down by the turn and bounce generated by Suthar, with wickets falling at regular intervals throughout their innings.

The result will be a source of significant disappointment for the Sri Lankan camp, who had hoped to put up a stronger showing on a ground that has historically favoured the home side's spin-oriented approach.

India Back on Track

For India, the victory represented a welcome return to form and a clear statement of intent. The win demonstrated the team's ability to adapt to subcontinent conditions away from home and capitalise on the bowling resources at their disposal.

Suthar's breakthrough performance is expected to spark considerable debate around his future selection prospects, with his Galle display likely to strengthen his case for continued inclusion at the highest level.

The result will now shift momentum firmly in India's favour as both sides look ahead to the remaining fixtures in the series.

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