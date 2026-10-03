Met Department Warns of Dangerous Lightning Conditions Across Seven Sri Lankan Provinces

The Meteorological Department has issued a severe lightning alert covering seven of Sri Lanka's nine provinces, warning residents of potentially dangerous thundershower activity expected to affect large parts of the island.

Provinces Under Alert

According to the warning, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur across several locations within the following provinces:

North-western Province

Central Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

Uva Province

Western Province

Southern Province

Public Urged to Take Precautions

Authorities are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rainfall and electrical storms. Lightning strikes pose a serious risk to those working outdoors, particularly in agricultural and coastal areas.

Residents in the affected provinces are advised to stay indoors during thundershower activity and avoid taking shelter under isolated trees or in open spaces.

Sri Lanka experiences heightened lightning activity during inter-monsoon and monsoon periods, and such weather warnings are considered critical safety advisories for the general public.

Further updates are expected from the Meteorological Department as weather conditions develop across the island.

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