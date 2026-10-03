Met Department Warns of Dangerous Lightning Conditions Across Seven Sri Lankan Provinces
The Meteorological Department has issued a severe lightning alert covering seven of Sri Lanka's nine provinces, warning residents of potentially dangerous thundershower activity expected to affect large parts of the island.
Provinces Under Alert
According to the warning, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur across several locations within the following provinces:
- North-western Province
- Central Province
- Sabaragamuwa Province
- Uva Province
- Western Province
- Southern Province
Public Urged to Take Precautions
Authorities are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rainfall and electrical storms. Lightning strikes pose a serious risk to those working outdoors, particularly in agricultural and coastal areas.
Residents in the affected provinces are advised to stay indoors during thundershower activity and avoid taking shelter under isolated trees or in open spaces.
Sri Lanka experiences heightened lightning activity during inter-monsoon and monsoon periods, and such weather warnings are considered critical safety advisories for the general public.
Further updates are expected from the Meteorological Department as weather conditions develop across the island.
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which provinces exactly? article is not even complete
stay indoors ppl, dont take chances with this weather
met department always warn after lightning already killed someone no
true men, my area already had one strike this morning