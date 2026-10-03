Sri Lanka Name Squad for Pakistan T20I Series With Fresh Faces Sineth Jayawardena and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Pakistan, with promising newcomers Sineth Jayawardena and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth earning call-ups to the national setup.

Fresh Talent Gets the Nod

The inclusion of Jayawardena and Viyaskanth has drawn significant attention from cricket fans and analysts alike, as the selectors look to inject fresh energy into the Sri Lankan T20 lineup ahead of the Pakistan series.

The duo's selection signals a continued commitment by Sri Lanka Cricket to identify and promote emerging talent capable of competing at the highest level of the shortest format of the game.

Series Against Pakistan

The T20I series against Pakistan presents a stern test for Sri Lanka, with the two cricketing nations boasting a fierce and storied rivalry across all formats. Pakistan remain one of the most competitive T20 sides in world cricket, making this series a crucial opportunity for both established players and newcomers to prove their mettle on the international stage.

For Sineth Jayawardena and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, the call-up represents the culmination of strong domestic performances and a reward for their consistency at the local level.

Eyes on the Future

Sri Lanka's selectors have in recent times shown a willingness to blood young talent in high-pressure international environments, and this latest squad announcement continues that trend. Cricket enthusiasts across the island will be keenly watching to see how the new faces perform when the series gets underway.

Further details regarding the full squad composition and the schedule of matches are expected to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming days.

Related Video