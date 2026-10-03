Festive Season Food Prices Under Threat as Maize Import Approvals Stall

Sri Lankan consumers may face steeper prices for chicken and eggs during the upcoming festive season, as critical delays in approving maize imports continue to squeeze the country's poultry industry, industry representatives have warned.

Import Bottleneck Threatens Poultry Sector

The All Island Poultry Association has raised the alarm over the slow pace of government approvals for maize imports, a key ingredient in poultry feed. Without adequate stocks of maize, feed manufacturers are struggling to maintain supply, placing significant pressure on farmers who raise broiler chickens and egg-laying hens across the island.

Industry officials say that if the approval process is not expedited, producers will have little choice but to pass the increased costs on to consumers — a move that would be particularly felt during the high-demand Christmas and New Year period.

Seasonal Demand Set to Intensify Pressure

Demand for chicken and eggs traditionally spikes toward the end of the year as households and businesses prepare for festive celebrations. Any disruption to supply chains or increase in production costs at this time could have a pronounced effect on retail prices at markets and supermarkets nationwide.

Maize constitutes a major component of poultry feed formulations

Import delays are reducing feed availability for local farmers

Higher production costs are expected to be reflected in consumer prices

The festive season typically sees a sharp rise in poultry product demand

Calls for Urgent Government Action

Poultry industry stakeholders are urging the relevant government authorities to fast-track the necessary import approvals before the situation deteriorates further. They argue that timely intervention could prevent unnecessary hardship for both farmers and ordinary Sri Lankan families already navigating a challenging economic environment.

Industry representatives have stressed that delays in approving maize imports are not merely a supply chain issue — they directly threaten the livelihoods of thousands of poultry farmers and the affordability of essential protein sources for Sri Lankan households.

As the festive season approaches, consumers, traders, and farmers alike will be watching closely to see whether authorities respond swiftly enough to avert a price surge in one of the country's most widely consumed food categories.