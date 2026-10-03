IMF Signals Delay in Sri Lanka's Seventh Programme Review as Talks Continue

The International Monetary Fund has indicated that additional time will be required to conclude discussions surrounding the seventh review of Sri Lanka's ongoing IMF-supported economic recovery programme, signalling that the process is taking longer than initially anticipated.

Review Process Extended

The IMF's Resident Representative for Sri Lanka, Dr. Martha Tesfaye Woldemichael, confirmed that ongoing consultations between the Fund and Sri Lankan authorities have not yet reached a conclusion, with both sides requiring further engagement before the review can be formally completed.

The seventh review is a critical milestone under Sri Lanka's Extended Fund Facility arrangement with the IMF, which has served as the cornerstone of the island nation's efforts to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented financial crisis of 2022.

Key Stakeholders Engaged

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe and senior representatives from the country's financial sector, including Sampath Bank PLC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjaya Gunawardana, remain closely engaged as Sri Lanka navigates this phase of its economic reform journey.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Successful completion of each IMF review is essential for Sri Lanka to continue receiving disbursements under the programme, which has played a pivotal role in rebuilding the country's foreign reserves and restoring confidence among international creditors and investors.

Delays in review completion are not uncommon within IMF programme frameworks and typically reflect the detailed nature of policy discussions rather than a fundamental breakdown in negotiations. Authorities and the Fund are expected to continue working toward a mutually agreed assessment in the coming weeks.

Sri Lanka's economic programme with the IMF, approved in 2023, has been widely credited with helping the country restore macroeconomic stability after it defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in its history. The completion of successive reviews has unlocked crucial funding tranches that have supported the government's reform agenda.