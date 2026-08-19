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Nine Killed Including Child and Woman as Massive Fire Engulfs Indian Hotel

19 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Nine Killed Including Child and Woman as Massive Fire Engulfs Indian Hotel

Deadly Blaze Claims Nine Lives at Indian Hotel

A catastrophic fire at a hotel in India has claimed the lives of at least nine people, including a woman and a young child, while six others sustained injuries in the devastating incident.

Victims Among the Most Vulnerable

The tragedy has drawn widespread shock and grief, with authorities confirming that the dead included a child, highlighting the indiscriminate and deadly nature of the blaze. Six survivors were reported to have suffered injuries and were attended to following the incident.

Emergency Response Launched

Emergency services responded to the scene as the fire tore through the hotel premises. Rescue and firefighting operations were mounted in an effort to bring the situation under control and account for all those who may have been present at the time the fire broke out.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Such incidents have repeatedly raised serious concerns across South Asia regarding fire safety standards, emergency preparedness, and regulatory enforcement at hotels and commercial establishments.

The full scale of the damage to the property and the precise circumstances surrounding the outbreak of the fire are yet to be fully established as investigations continue.

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D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 19 Aug 2026

So sad men, that child especially. Hotel management must be held responsible.

P
Pasan Liyanage 19 Aug 2026

Exactly, these hotels cut corners on fire safety always.

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