Sri Lanka Struggle at 175-6 in Steep 372-Run Chase Against India

Sri Lanka found themselves in deep trouble in their run chase, reduced to 175 runs for the loss of six wickets as they pursued a formidable target of 372 set by India.

The Lankan batting lineup faced considerable pressure against the Indian bowling attack, with wickets falling at crucial intervals and hampering any sustained momentum in the chase.

With six wickets already down and still needing nearly 200 runs to win, Sri Lanka face an uphill battle to pull off what would be a remarkable comeback victory. The lower order will need to produce a near-miraculous effort to take the match deep and challenge India's total.

India Set Imposing Target

India's strong batting display earlier in the match enabled them to post a challenging total of 372, placing Sri Lanka under immediate pressure from the outset of their innings.

Lanka's Hopes Fading

As the scoreboard reads 175 for six, the remaining Sri Lankan batters face an enormous task. The required run rate continues to climb, and the loss of so many top-order wickets leaves precious little margin for error.

Sri Lankan fans will be hoping for a spirited lower-order fightback, though the odds remain firmly in India's favour as the match progresses.

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