Thousands of Acres of Paddy Land Ravaged by Drought as Government Pledges Swift Compensation for Farmers

Drought Takes Heavy Toll on Sri Lanka's Paddy Cultivation

Over 6,073 acres of paddy land across Sri Lanka have been severely affected by the ongoing dry weather conditions, prompting the government to fast-track agricultural insurance compensation for impacted farmers.

Government Responds with Urgency

Authorities under the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board have indicated that compensation payments will be expedited to ensure that affected farming families receive timely financial relief. The move comes as dry spells continue to batter key agricultural regions across the island, leaving thousands of paddy cultivators in distress.

Widespread Impact on Sri Lanka's Farming Communities

The damage recorded across more than six thousand acres represents a significant blow to Sri Lanka's rice-farming sector, which remains a cornerstone of both the national economy and the food security of millions of citizens. Paddy farmers, already grappling with rising input costs and economic pressures, now face the added burden of crop losses driven by insufficient rainfall.

A total of 6,073 acres of paddy land have been confirmed as drought-affected

Agricultural insurance compensation is to be disbursed promptly to eligible farmers

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board is overseeing the compensation process

Relief Measures Under the Spotlight

The government's pledge to accelerate compensation payments has been welcomed by farming communities, though many cultivators have historically raised concerns about delays in receiving insurance payouts during times of agricultural crisis. Officials are being urged to ensure that the process remains transparent and that no eligible farmer is left without support.

As dry conditions persist in several districts, agricultural authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, with further assessments expected to determine whether the affected acreage may rise in the coming weeks.

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