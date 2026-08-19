India Close In On Victory As Jadeja And Prasidh Rattle Sri Lanka Before Lunch

India tighten grip in Test encounter against Sri Lanka

India moved to the brink of a convincing Test victory over Sri Lanka after a productive morning session saw Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna make crucial breakthroughs, leaving the hosts in deep trouble by the lunch interval.

Key wickets shift the momentum

The Indian bowling attack, led by the experienced left-arm spinner Jadeja alongside the pace of Prasidh Krishna, systematically dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup during the pre-lunch session. The two bowlers combined to peg back the Sri Lankan batters at a critical stage of the match, reducing the host side to a precarious position.

Jadeja, who has long been a cornerstone of India's spin-led bowling strategy, continued to demonstrate his Test match expertise, while Prasidh Krishna provided incisive support from the pace department, ensuring Sri Lanka found few avenues to rebuild their innings.

Sri Lanka struggle to mount resistance

Sri Lanka's batters were unable to construct any meaningful partnerships during the session, as the Indian bowlers maintained tight lines and extracted both turn and movement to keep the pressure unrelenting. The Lankan side, chasing what appeared to be a daunting target set by India, found the task increasingly difficult as wickets tumbled in relatively quick succession.

India's fielding unit complemented the bowling effort well, with sharp catches and alert ground fielding denying Sri Lanka any opportunity to break free from the stranglehold.

India on the verge of a comprehensive result

Heading into the lunch break, India required only a handful of additional wickets to seal what would be a dominant Test victory. The performance underlined India's current strength across all three departments of the game, with their bowlers in particular demonstrating why they remain one of the most formidable Test outfits in international cricket.

Cricket fans across South Asia will be closely watching the post-lunch session, which is widely expected to bring the match to its conclusion in India's favour.

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