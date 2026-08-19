Sri Lanka's Dengue Death Toll Climbs to 69 as Health Authorities Raise Alarm

Sri Lanka is facing a deepening public health concern as the number of dengue-related deaths recorded across the country this year has climbed to 69, according to health authorities.

A Growing Crisis

The rising death toll signals an alarming trend in the spread of the mosquito-borne illness, which continues to affect communities island-wide. Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, remains one of Sri Lanka's most persistent and deadly vector-borne diseases, claiming lives each year despite ongoing prevention efforts.

Vulnerable Communities at Risk

Health officials have repeatedly urged the public to take preventive measures seriously, particularly as changing weather patterns and stagnant water accumulation in urban and rural areas continue to create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

Eliminate stagnant water sources around homes and workplaces

Use mosquito repellents and protective clothing

Seek immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms appear

Cooperate with local health inspectors during area inspections

Symptoms to Watch For

Citizens are reminded that dengue symptoms typically include high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. Early detection and prompt medical care are considered critical in preventing fatalities.

Health authorities stress that dengue is preventable, and community participation in eliminating mosquito breeding sites remains the most effective line of defence against the spread of the disease.

As the death toll continues to rise, the Ministry of Health is expected to intensify its awareness campaigns and field operations in high-risk districts across the country. The public is strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and report potential breeding sites to local health offices without delay.