Central Bank of Sri Lanka Purchases US$70.5 Million in June as Rupee Shows Signs of Stability

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka purchased a net total of US$70.5 million from the foreign exchange market during the month of June, as the country's rupee continued to demonstrate signs of stabilisation, signalling a cautious but encouraging turn in Sri Lanka's monetary recovery.

Strategic Reserve Building

The central bank's move to acquire foreign currency reflects its ongoing strategy to rebuild official reserves, which were severely depleted during the country's worst economic crisis in decades. By stepping into the market to purchase dollars, the monetary authority is taking advantage of relative calm in the exchange rate to strengthen its reserve position.

Such interventions are typically carried out when the rupee is trading at a stable or appreciating level, allowing the central bank to accumulate foreign currency without placing downward pressure on the local currency's value.

Rupee Stabilisation a Positive Signal

The relative steadiness of the rupee during June is being viewed as a positive indicator for Sri Lanka's broader economic recovery. After suffering a dramatic depreciation in 2022 at the height of the foreign exchange crisis, the currency has gradually found more stable ground, supported by improved foreign inflows, remittances, and the country's ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts note that consistent central bank purchases of this scale suggest growing confidence in the supply of foreign currency within the domestic market, reducing the risk of sharp exchange rate fluctuations that rattled businesses and consumers in previous years.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been working to restore macroeconomic stability following its 2022 sovereign debt default, the first in the country's post-independence history. Rebuilding foreign reserves has been a central pillar of the recovery programme, with the IMF setting reserve accumulation as one of its key performance benchmarks under the extended fund facility arrangement.

The June purchase of US$70.5 million adds to a series of interventions carried out by the central bank in recent months, underscoring the institution's commitment to prudent reserve management as the country navigates its path toward full economic stabilisation.

Financial market observers will be watching closely in the coming months to see whether this trend of rupee stability and continued reserve accumulation can be sustained, particularly as Sri Lanka manages its external debt restructuring obligations and seeks to restore investor confidence.