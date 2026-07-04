Udara's Brilliant 188 Powers Sri Lanka to Commanding 338-5 on Day One of Second Test Against West Indies

Sri Lanka made a powerful statement on the opening day of the second Test against West Indies, posting an impressive 338 runs for the loss of five wickets, with young batsman Udara delivering a stunning knock of 188 to anchor the innings.

Udara Dominates With Near-Double Century

The highlight of the day was undeniably Udara's commanding 188-run innings, an effort that demonstrated both technical discipline and aggressive intent against the West Indian bowling attack. His performance gave Sri Lanka the upper hand heading into the second day of the match.

The right-handed batsman played with composure well beyond his years, rotating the strike with precision while also unleashing a series of boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate throughout the day's play.

Sri Lanka Firmly in the Driver's Seat

By the close of play on day one, Sri Lanka had firmly established control of the contest. Finishing at 338 for five, the touring side will look to push beyond 500 in the first innings when play resumes, potentially putting the match beyond West Indies' reach early in the game.

The West Indian bowlers struggled to contain Sri Lanka's batsmen on what appeared to be a favourable surface for batting. Despite picking up five wickets across the day, the hosts were unable to apply consistent pressure or maintain extended periods of dominance.

Strong Platform for Sri Lanka

With wickets still in hand and momentum firmly on their side, Sri Lanka's lower and middle order will be eager to extend the innings further when day two begins. A substantial first-innings total could place West Indies under enormous pressure, particularly given Sri Lanka's potent spin bowling options.

Sri Lanka fans will be hoping Udara's magnificent effort sets the foundation for a series-levelling or series-sealing result, depending on how the first Test concluded, and the cricket-loving public back home will be watching with great anticipation as the match progresses.

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