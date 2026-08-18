Sri Lanka Set India a Mountain to Climb With 372-Run Target After Fernando and Jayasuriya Dismantle Hosts for 193

Sri Lanka have put themselves in a commanding position in their Test encounter against India, dismissing the hosts for just 193 in their second innings to set a formidable victory target of 372 runs.

Bowlers Steal the Show

It was a disciplined and inspired bowling performance from the Sri Lankan attack that turned the match firmly in the visitors' favour. Pace bowler Asitha Fernando and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya were the chief architects of India's collapse, sharing wickets between them to bundle out the Indian batting lineup well below a competitive total.

Fernando's ability to extract pace and movement proved too much for several Indian batsmen, while Jayasuriya continued his impressive development as one of Sri Lanka's most potent spinning threats, turning the ball sharply and creating consistent pressure throughout the innings.

A Target to Defend

With 372 runs required for an Indian victory, Sri Lanka now enter the final chapter of this Test match with genuine belief that a famous away win is within reach. The total sets up what promises to be a gripping final innings, with Sri Lanka's bowlers confident they have the firepower to defend it.

For Sri Lankan cricket supporters, this performance will come as an encouraging sign of the team's growing capability to compete and dominate even on subcontinental pitches away from home.

The match continues as India face the daunting task of chasing down the target against a Sri Lankan bowling unit riding high on confidence.

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