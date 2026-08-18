Chandimal Ruled Out With Concussion as Sooriyabandara Steps In as Replacement

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been forced out of action after suffering a concussion, with young Pasindu Sooriyabandara named as his concussion substitute replacement.

Chandimal, one of Sri Lanka's most experienced batsmen, was unable to continue following the head injury, triggering the concussion replacement protocol that allows a like-for-like substitute to take his place in the match.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who steps in to fill the void left by the veteran batsman, will be eligible to bat, bowl, and field in Chandimal's place for the remainder of the match under standard concussion substitute rules observed in international cricket.

Chandimal's Absence a Blow to Sri Lanka

The loss of Chandimal is a significant setback for the Sri Lankan side. The right-hander has long been a dependable presence in the middle order and brings with him a wealth of experience at the highest level of the game.

Concussion replacements have become an important part of modern cricket's player welfare regulations, ensuring that players do not continue to bat or field while at risk following a head injury. The playing conditions require that any concussion substitute be approved by the match referee before taking the field.

Sooriyabandara will now have an opportunity to make an impression on the international stage as he shoulders the responsibility of filling in for one of Sri Lanka's senior players.

Further updates on Chandimal's condition are expected to be provided by team management in due course.

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