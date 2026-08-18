Sooriyabandara Earns Test Cap as Chandimal Retires Hurt in Galle

Sri Lanka batsman Pasindu Sooriyabandara made his Test debut on Thursday after wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal was forced to leave the field with an injury sustained during the first session of the fourth day of the ongoing Test match in Galle.

Chandimal suffered a blow to his shoulder and head while fielding, leaving him unable to continue on the field. The injury prompted team management to call upon Sooriyabandara, who was handed his maiden Test cap as a concussion or injury substitute, marking a significant moment in the young cricketer's career.

Chandimal's Unfortunate Exit

The experienced Chandimal, one of Sri Lanka's most seasoned campaigners behind the wicket and in the middle order, was unable to play through the discomfort following the collision during the fielding phase in the opening session of day four. The nature and full severity of the injury was not immediately confirmed, though the decision to withdraw him from the field underlined the concern around his condition.

A Debut Moment to Remember

For Sooriyabandara, the circumstances may have been sudden, but the opportunity to represent Sri Lanka at the highest level of cricket remains a milestone regardless of how it arrives. The Galle International Stadium, a fortress of Sri Lankan cricket, provided the backdrop for his entry into Test cricket.

The development added an unexpected dimension to the fourth day's play, with Sri Lanka managing the disruption to their squad while pushing forward in the match.

Updates on Chandimal's fitness are expected to be provided by team management ahead of subsequent sessions.