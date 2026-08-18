Chandimal Hospitalised After Suffering Serious Injury During Sri Lanka vs India Encounter

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Chandimal was rushed to hospital after sustaining a nasty injury during the ongoing series against India, casting a shadow over the home side's campaign.

Injury Strikes at Critical Moment

The experienced Sri Lankan cricketer was forced to leave the field and seek immediate medical attention following the incident, which raised immediate concern among team management, players, and supporters watching the match.

Chandimal, one of Sri Lanka's most seasoned and reliable middle-order batsmen, has long been a cornerstone of the national side's batting lineup. His sudden removal from proceedings dealt a significant blow to the team at a critical stage of the contest against a formidable Indian outfit.

Concern Grows for Veteran Batsman

The nature of the injury was serious enough to warrant an immediate trip to hospital, with medical staff acting swiftly to ensure the veteran cricketer received proper care and assessment without delay.

Sri Lankan cricket fans and officials will be anxiously awaiting updates on his condition and whether he will be fit enough to continue playing any further part in the series against India.

Series Context

The Sri Lanka versus India series has attracted significant attention across the island nation, with supporters hopeful of a strong home performance. Chandimal's fitness will be a key concern for the national selectors and team management as they assess their available options going forward.

Further updates on his medical condition are expected to be released by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming hours.

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