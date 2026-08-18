Aitken Spence Posts 74% Surge in Pre-Tax Profit for First Quarter of FY 2026/27

Aitken Spence PLC has kicked off the financial year 2026/27 on a remarkably strong footing, reporting a 74% year-on-year jump in Group Profit Before Tax (PBT) to Rs. 1.74 billion for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

A Powerful Start to the New Financial Year

The diversified conglomerate, which operates across multiple industries and international markets, delivered one of its most impressive quarterly performances in recent memory. The significant surge in pre-tax earnings signals renewed confidence in the group's operational strategy and its ability to capitalise on improving economic conditions both domestically and abroad.

The results reflect the broad strength of the Aitken Spence portfolio, which spans sectors including tourism, maritime and logistics, strategic investments, and power generation, among others.

What Is Driving the Growth

The notable improvement in profitability is widely attributed to a combination of factors, including the continued recovery of Sri Lanka's tourism sector, stronger performance across the group's regional operations, and the stabilisation of macroeconomic conditions in the country following a period of significant economic turbulence.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry, in which Aitken Spence holds a prominent position through its hotel and travel operations, has seen sustained growth in visitor arrivals, contributing meaningfully to top-line and bottom-line improvement across the group.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Corporate Landscape

The strong first-quarter performance by Aitken Spence is being viewed as a positive indicator for Sri Lanka's broader corporate recovery. As one of the island's most established and far-reaching business groups, its financial health is often considered a bellwether for the wider economy.

Group Profit Before Tax rose 74% year-on-year

PBT reached Rs. 1.74 billion for Q1 FY 2026/27

The reporting period covers the quarter ended June 30, 2026

The results are expected to be welcomed by investors and market analysts, reinforcing optimism around the Colombo Stock Exchange at a time when Sri Lanka continues its gradual path toward economic recovery and stabilisation.

Aitken Spence PLC operates across diverse industries and geographies, making it one of Sri Lanka's most internationally exposed blue-chip companies.

With this strong opening quarter, attention will now turn to whether the group can sustain this momentum through the remainder of the financial year, particularly as global economic uncertainties and currency fluctuations continue to pose potential headwinds for internationally active Sri Lankan businesses.