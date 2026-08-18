Government Mobilises Emergency Water Distribution Amid Persistent El Niño Dry Spell

The Sri Lankan government is set to roll out a special programme aimed at distributing drinking water to residents in several districts across the island, as dry weather conditions linked to the El Niño climate phenomenon continue to take their toll on local communities.

Dry Conditions Fuel Urgent Response

With rainfall remaining well below seasonal norms in affected areas, authorities have identified a growing need to intervene and ensure that vulnerable populations have reliable access to clean drinking water. The prolonged dry spell has placed considerable strain on existing water sources, leaving many households struggling to meet their daily needs.

Special Distribution Programme in the Pipeline

The government's planned initiative is expected to target multiple districts where the impact of the dry weather has been felt most acutely. Arrangements are being made to mobilise resources and coordinate distribution efforts to reach affected communities as efficiently as possible.

El Niño's Broader Impact on Sri Lanka

El Niño, the periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, has been associated with reduced rainfall and heightened drought conditions across parts of South Asia, including Sri Lanka. The phenomenon has historically disrupted agricultural activities and water supplies, placing added pressure on both rural and urban communities.

Several districts are expected to benefit from the emergency water supply scheme.

Authorities are prioritising access to safe drinking water for the most vulnerable households.

The initiative forms part of a broader government effort to manage the effects of the ongoing dry weather season.

Residents in affected areas are urged to use available water resources responsibly while the distribution programme is being put into effect. Further details regarding the specific districts covered and the timeline for implementation are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming days.