SJB Takes 22nd Amendment Battle to Supreme Court

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Mounts Legal Challenge Against Constitutional Amendment

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has escalated its opposition to the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution by filing a petition before the Supreme Court, formally challenging the validity of the controversial constitutional change.

The move signals a significant legal battle ahead, as Sri Lanka's main opposition party seeks judicial intervention over the amendment, which has drawn scrutiny from various political quarters since its progression through Parliament.

A Constitutional Showdown

By taking the matter to the country's highest court, the SJB is pursuing one of the most consequential avenues available to challenge legislation of this nature. Supreme Court petitions against constitutional amendments are rare and carry substantial political and legal weight, reflecting the seriousness with which the party views the implications of the 22nd Amendment.

The filing places the judiciary at the centre of what has become an increasingly heated political debate surrounding the amendment and its potential impact on Sri Lanka's constitutional framework.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The SJB's decision to seek judicial relief rather than rely solely on parliamentary opposition underscores the party's determination to contest the amendment through every legitimate channel available. Political observers will be watching closely as the Supreme Court considers whether to take up the petition and what directions it may issue in the days ahead.

Further details regarding the specific grounds cited in the petition and the court's initial response are expected to emerge as proceedings develop.