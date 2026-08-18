Four Bank Officials Arrested Over Alleged Rs. 74 Billion Overseas Money Transfer Scheme

Four bank officials have been arrested in connection with an alleged large-scale money laundering operation that saw billions of rupees transferred out of Sri Lanka through a network of bank accounts, Cabinet Spokesman Minister revealed.

Staggering Scale of Alleged Fraud

According to details disclosed by the Cabinet Spokesman Minister, a total of Rs. 74 billion is believed to have been illegally transferred overseas through an elaborate scheme involving 89 bank accounts and spanning 10,151 separate transactions.

The sheer volume and complexity of the alleged transfers point to a highly organised operation, raising serious concerns about oversight mechanisms within the country's banking sector.

Arrests Made

Authorities moved to detain four bank officials as investigations into the matter progressed. The arrests signal a significant step forward by law enforcement agencies in their efforts to crack down on financial crimes that drain valuable foreign exchange from the Sri Lankan economy.

Wider Implications

The revelation comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, which continues its economic recovery following the devastating financial crisis of recent years. Illegal capital flight of this magnitude poses a direct threat to the country's fragile stabilisation efforts.

Total amount allegedly transferred: Rs. 74 billion

Number of bank accounts used: 89

Total number of transactions: 10,151

Number of bank officials arrested: 4

The Cabinet Spokesman Minister disclosed the new details, indicating that investigations remain active and that further developments are expected as authorities continue to probe the full extent of the alleged scheme.

Sri Lankan financial regulators and law enforcement agencies are expected to face mounting pressure to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that all individuals implicated are held accountable. The public and financial watchdog bodies will be closely monitoring how the case unfolds in the coming weeks.

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