Sajith Calls on Government to Fast-Track Justice for 46,000 Child Abuse Victims Awaiting Trial

Opposition Leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa has urged the Government to take urgent action to accelerate legal proceedings in child abuse cases, highlighting a deeply alarming backlog of approximately 46,000 cases that remain unresolved in the country's judicial system.

A Crisis of Justice for Sri Lanka's Most Vulnerable

Premadasa raised the issue, drawing attention to the tens of thousands of children who have suffered abuse and exploitation but are yet to see justice served. The Opposition Leader stressed that the prolonged delays in hearing these cases represent not only a legal failure but a profound moral failing toward the nation's most vulnerable citizens.

The staggering figure of 46,000 pending child abuse cases has cast a harsh spotlight on the capacity of Sri Lanka's judicial infrastructure to deal with sensitive and time-critical matters involving minors.

Premadasa Demands Government Action

Speaking on the matter, Premadasa called on the Government to implement concrete measures to clear the backlog and ensure that affected children are not left in a prolonged state of uncertainty and trauma while awaiting the conclusion of their cases.

Approximately 46,000 child abuse and exploitation cases are currently pending before the courts.

Opposition Leader Premadasa has called for the expediting of legal proceedings in all such cases.

The delay is being viewed as a systemic issue requiring urgent government intervention.

Child rights advocates and legal experts have long warned that delays in resolving abuse cases can compound the psychological harm experienced by young victims, making timely justice not merely a legal obligation but a child welfare imperative.

Broader Implications for Child Protection in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has in recent years taken steps to strengthen its legislative framework around child protection, yet the sheer scale of the pending caseload suggests that legislative intent has not been matched by sufficient judicial resources or procedural efficiency.

The justice system must move with urgency when children are at the centre of cases involving abuse and exploitation. Every delay is another day a child is denied closure and healing.

The Opposition Leader's remarks are expected to intensify parliamentary debate around judicial reform and the allocation of dedicated resources for fast-tracking cases involving child victims across the island.

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