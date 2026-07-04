Laugfs Gas Joins Litro in Slashing Domestic LPG Prices

Sri Lankan consumers received welcome relief at the start of the new month as Laugfs Gas announced a reduction in the prices of its domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, taking effect from today.

Price Cuts Bring Relief to Households

The move by Laugfs Gas follows a similar decision by state-owned Litro Gas, meaning both of Sri Lanka's major LPG suppliers have now adjusted their retail prices downward simultaneously — a development that is expected to ease the financial burden on thousands of households across the island that depend on cooking gas for their daily needs.

The reduction applies to domestic LPG cylinders, which are a staple energy source in Sri Lankan kitchens, particularly in urban and semi-urban households where cooking gas is preferred over firewood or electricity.

A Positive Signal for Cost of Living

The back-to-back price cuts from both leading gas companies come at a time when Sri Lankan families continue to navigate the lingering effects of the country's economic crisis, making any reduction in essential commodity prices a significant development for ordinary consumers.

Analysts note that the concurrent price reductions by both Laugfs and Litro are likely reflective of movements in global LPG market prices, which influence the cost structures of local suppliers.

Consumers are advised to check with their nearest authorised dealers to confirm the updated cylinder prices applicable in their area.

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