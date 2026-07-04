Amazon Web Services to Impose 18% VAT on Unregistered Sri Lankan Customers

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that it will begin levying an 18% Value Added Tax (VAT) on Electronically Supplied Services (ESS) provided to Sri Lankan customers who are either not registered for VAT or have not submitted their tax details to the company.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Users

The move signals a significant shift for businesses and individuals in Sri Lanka who rely on AWS cloud infrastructure for their operations. Customers who cannot demonstrate valid VAT registration will find their AWS bills increasing by 18%, potentially adding considerable costs to their monthly expenditure on cloud services.

Those who are VAT-registered and provide their registration details to AWS will be in a position to avoid the additional charge, making it essential for eligible businesses to ensure their tax information is updated on their AWS accounts without delay.

Alignment with Sri Lankan Tax Regulations

The decision by AWS reflects a broader global trend of multinational technology companies aligning their billing practices with local tax frameworks. Sri Lanka has been expanding the scope of its VAT regime to encompass digitally delivered services from foreign providers, and this move by AWS is consistent with those regulatory expectations.

Businesses that regularly use AWS services — ranging from cloud storage and computing power to machine learning tools and data analytics platforms — are advised to review their account settings and confirm whether their VAT details are accurately recorded.

Steps Customers Should Take

Log in to the AWS Management Console and navigate to account billing settings.

Verify whether a valid VAT registration number has been entered.

If VAT-registered, update the relevant tax information immediately to avoid the additional charge.

Consult a tax professional if uncertain about VAT registration obligations under Sri Lankan law.

The announcement serves as a timely reminder for Sri Lankan enterprises, startups, and freelancers using cloud-based services to remain compliant with local tax requirements. Failure to act could result in a notable increase in operational costs, particularly for smaller businesses with tighter budgets that depend heavily on AWS infrastructure.

Customers who do not provide valid VAT registration details will be subject to the 18% VAT charge on all Electronically Supplied Services delivered by AWS within Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the implementation date and specific billing adjustments are expected to be communicated directly by AWS to its registered account holders in Sri Lanka.

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