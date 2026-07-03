Free Lawyers Civil Group Slams Government's Push to Extend Superior Court Judges' Retirement Age

Civil society organisation Free Lawyers has come out strongly against a government proposal to extend the retirement age of Superior Court judges, raising alarm over what it describes as a pattern of deliberate inaction in addressing judicial vacancies.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

In a formal statement issued by the group, Free Lawyers expressed deep concern over the government's ongoing failure to fill existing vacancies within the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, suggesting that the proposed retirement age extension may be an attempt to sidestep that responsibility.

The civil society group warned that extending the retirement age of sitting judges, rather than appointing qualified new candidates to vacant positions, raises serious questions about the independence of the judiciary and the transparency of the judicial appointments process.

A Call for Accountability

Free Lawyers urged the government to prioritise filling judicial vacancies through a proper, merit-based appointments process, rather than resorting to measures that could be seen as politically motivated or as a means of retaining influence over the country's highest courts.

The group stressed that a fully functional and independently staffed judiciary is fundamental to upholding the rule of law in Sri Lanka, and that continued delays in appointments risk undermining public confidence in the legal system.

Free Lawyers called on relevant authorities to reconsider the proposed retirement age extension and instead take immediate, transparent steps to address the outstanding vacancies in the superior courts.

Related Video