Colombo Law Society Calls on President to Abandon Push for Judicial Retirement Age Extension

The Colombo Law Society has formally urged President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to abandon any plans to amend the Constitution in order to extend the mandatory retirement age of judges, raising serious concerns about the independence of the judiciary and the integrity of Sri Lanka's legal system.

Formal Appeal to the President

In a strongly worded appeal addressed directly to the President, the Colombo Law Society called on the executive to halt any move that would alter the current constitutional provisions governing the retirement age of sitting judges. The society stressed that such a change, if pursued, could have far-reaching and damaging consequences for the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Legal professionals within the society argued that extending the retirement age of judges through a constitutional amendment poses a significant threat to the separation of powers — a cornerstone principle of Sri Lanka's democratic governance. Critics fear that such a move could be used to manipulate the composition of the bench in ways that serve political interests rather than the public good.

The Colombo Law Society urged the President to refrain from proceeding with any constitutional amendment that would extend the retirement age of judges, warning of potentially serious implications for judicial independence.

A Broader Warning to the Legal Community

The society's appeal is being seen as a broader warning to both the government and the legal establishment that attempts to interfere with judicial structures will be met with firm resistance from the legal profession. The organisation indicated that the independence of the courts must be preserved and protected from any form of executive overreach.

Sri Lanka's judiciary has long been a subject of political debate, and any proposed constitutional amendments touching on judicial appointments or tenure are typically viewed with heightened scrutiny by bar associations and civil society groups across the island.

Government Yet to Respond

As of the time of reporting, the President's office had not issued an official response to the Colombo Law Society's appeal. Political observers will be watching closely to see whether the government chooses to proceed with its reported plans or heeds the calls from the legal fraternity to reconsider.

The development comes at a time of heightened public interest in judicial affairs and constitutional reform in Sri Lanka, with many legal experts and civic groups calling for greater transparency and accountability in decisions that affect the independence of the courts.

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