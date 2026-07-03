Amnesty International Demands Accountability Over Sri Lanka's Haiti Deployment Amid Child Abuse Allegations

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has called on Sri Lanka to provide urgent answers regarding the deployment of its personnel to Haiti, raising serious concerns about a persistent culture of impunity surrounding child abuse allegations linked to Sri Lankan peacekeepers.

Long-Standing Allegations Remain Unresolved

Amnesty International has highlighted that allegations of child sexual abuse involving Sri Lankan troops deployed on international peacekeeping missions have gone largely unaddressed, with accountability mechanisms failing to deliver meaningful justice for victims. The organisation stressed that this ongoing impunity is deeply troubling, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to participate in overseas deployments.

The rights group pointed to a troubling pattern in which serious misconduct allegations have not resulted in transparent investigations or appropriate consequences for those found responsible. Such failures, Amnesty argues, undermine both Sri Lanka's international standing and the trust placed in peacekeeping forces by vulnerable communities they are meant to protect.

Questions Over Haiti Deployment

Amnesty International specifically directed its concerns toward Sri Lanka's involvement in Haiti, urging the government to clarify the nature and scope of the deployment and to demonstrate what concrete steps have been taken to ensure that personnel with credible allegations of past misconduct are not included in such missions.

Amnesty International has urged Sri Lankan authorities to ensure that no individuals facing unresolved allegations of sexual abuse or exploitation are deployed to Haiti or any other international mission.

The organisation emphasised that deploying personnel without first resolving outstanding abuse allegations sends a deeply damaging message — both to survivors and to the international community — that Sri Lanka is unwilling to hold its forces to the highest standards of conduct.

Call for Transparent Investigations

Among the key demands put forward by Amnesty International are calls for Sri Lanka to conduct thorough, independent, and transparent investigations into all existing allegations of child sexual abuse involving its military and police personnel serving in peacekeeping roles.

Ensure credible vetting processes are in place before approving any overseas deployments

Hold accountable all individuals against whom there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing

Provide reparations and support to victims of abuse

Cooperate fully with United Nations oversight mechanisms on peacekeeping conduct

Sri Lanka's Peacekeeping Record Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka has a long history of contributing troops to United Nations peacekeeping missions around the world. However, that record has been repeatedly overshadowed by allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse, particularly involving missions in Haiti during earlier deployments. Critics argue that the government has consistently failed to take robust action in response to these allegations.

Amnesty International's latest intervention adds to growing international pressure on Colombo to reform its accountability frameworks and demonstrate a genuine commitment to protecting vulnerable populations — rather than shielding those accused of serious human rights violations behind a wall of institutional silence.

As of the time of publication, the Sri Lankan government had not issued a formal public response to Amnesty International's latest call for accountability.

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