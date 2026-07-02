World Bank Elevates Sri Lanka to Upper-Middle Income Economy Status

A Milestone in Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery Journey

Sri Lanka has achieved a significant economic milestone, with the World Bank upgrading the island nation to the status of an upper-middle income economy. The reclassification marks a major turning point for a country that has been navigating one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history.

What the Upgrade Means

The World Bank periodically reviews and reclassifies countries based on their Gross National Income (GNI) per capita. Sri Lanka's elevation to upper-middle income status reflects measurable improvements in the country's economic indicators, signalling that recovery efforts have begun to yield tangible results on a globally recognised scale.

This upgrade places Sri Lanka alongside a group of nations that demonstrate stronger income levels and improved living standards compared to lower-middle income economies. It is a distinction that carries considerable weight in international financial and development circles.

Context of Sri Lanka's Economic Crisis

The upgrade comes after Sri Lanka endured a crippling economic collapse in 2022, which saw the country run out of foreign exchange reserves, face severe shortages of fuel, medicine and essential goods, and ultimately default on its external debt for the first time in its history. The crisis triggered widespread public unrest and the resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Since then, the government has pursued an International Monetary Fund bailout programme and implemented a series of fiscal reforms aimed at stabilising public finances, rebuilding foreign reserves, and restoring investor confidence.

A Vote of Confidence from the International Community

The World Bank's reclassification is widely seen as an endorsement of Sri Lanka's reform trajectory. While significant challenges remain — including high public debt, the cost of living pressures faced by ordinary citizens, and the need for sustained structural reforms — the upgrade provides a meaningful boost to the country's international standing.

Sri Lanka is now classified as an upper-middle income economy by the World Bank

The classification is based on Gross National Income per capita thresholds

The upgrade follows years of economic crisis and ongoing IMF-backed recovery efforts

Looking Ahead

For Sri Lankans who have endured years of hardship, the reclassification offers a moment of cautious optimism. Economists and policymakers will be watching closely to ensure that the gains reflected in this upgrade translate into improved quality of life for all citizens, and not merely headline economic figures.

Sri Lanka's return to upper-middle income status underscores the importance of maintaining reform momentum and ensuring that economic recovery is both inclusive and sustainable.

The government is expected to highlight the World Bank's decision as evidence that its economic management is delivering results, even as it continues to navigate complex debt restructuring negotiations and implement difficult but necessary policy measures.