World Bank Approves $150 Million to Back Sri Lanka's Ongoing Economic Reform Drive

The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has approved a financing package of $150 million aimed at supporting Sri Lanka's economic reform agenda, the institution announced in an official statement.

The approval marks a significant vote of confidence in Sri Lanka's efforts to stabilise and restructure its economy following the island nation's worst financial crisis in recent decades. The funding is expected to provide critical budgetary support as the government continues to implement wide-ranging reforms across key sectors.

A Boost for Reform Momentum

Sri Lanka has been engaged in a sustained reform programme in recent years, working closely with international financial institutions to restore macroeconomic stability, rebuild foreign reserves, and strengthen public financial management. The latest World Bank financing adds to the broader multilateral support the country has been receiving as part of its economic recovery roadmap.

The Board's decision signals continued international backing for Colombo's reform commitments, which have included measures relating to revenue generation, state enterprise restructuring, and improvements to social protection systems.

What the Financing Means for Sri Lanka

The $150 million in financing is intended to directly support the government's reform agenda.

The approval was made at the level of the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors, reflecting institutional endorsement of Sri Lanka's reform trajectory.

The funding forms part of the broader international financial assistance framework supporting the country's recovery efforts.

For ordinary Sri Lankans who have endured years of economic hardship — including fuel and medicine shortages, runaway inflation, and lengthy power cuts — continued multilateral financing represents an important step toward long-term stability and improved public services.

The government is expected to provide further details on how the funds will be deployed in alignment with its ongoing reform commitments.

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