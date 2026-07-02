Tame Temple Elephant Kills 61-Year-Old Man Who Approached It to Offer Food

A 61-year-old man lost his life on Monday afternoon after being attacked by a tame elephant near the Menikhinna Ganesha Temple, police have confirmed.

Investigators say the victim approached the elephant, known as Muthu, while it was stationed in the vicinity of the temple. The man had attempted to feed the animal when the fatal attack occurred.

Victim Approached Elephant Voluntarily

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the man approached Muthu on his own accord, apparently with the intention of offering food to the elephant. The incident took a tragic turn when the animal turned on him, resulting in fatal injuries.

A Reminder of the Dangers Posed by Captive Elephants

While tame elephants are a common and culturally significant sight at temples and religious sites across Sri Lanka, wildlife and safety experts have long cautioned the public against approaching captive elephants without proper supervision or the guidance of a trained mahout.

Even elephants that appear calm and accustomed to human presence can behave unpredictably, particularly when approached suddenly or without the awareness of their handlers.

Police have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.