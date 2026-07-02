Sri Lanka's Fuel Import Bill More Than Doubles in May 2026, Central Bank Data Reveals

Sri Lanka's expenditure on fuel imports surged by 112 percent year-on-year to reach US$ 536 million in May 2026, according to the latest data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), reflecting the combined pressure of rising global oil prices and higher import volumes.

Sharp Annual Rise in Fuel Costs

The dramatic increase compared to the same month in 2025 underscores the significant burden that energy imports continue to place on Sri Lanka's trade balance. The CBSL attributed the steep rise to two key factors: an uptick in the price of petroleum products on international markets and a growth in the quantity of fuel being brought into the country.

The figures highlight how vulnerable the island nation remains to fluctuations in global energy markets, given its heavy dependence on imported petroleum to meet domestic energy needs across transport, industry, and power generation.

Month-on-Month Figures Offer Some Relief

Despite the alarming year-on-year comparison, the CBSL data indicated that fuel import expenditure did register a decline on a month-on-month basis when compared to April 2026, offering a degree of short-term relief for policymakers monitoring the country's external sector performance.

Broader Implications for the Economy

Fuel imports represent one of the largest components of Sri Lanka's overall import bill, and sustained increases in this category can widen the trade deficit and place pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves — a particularly sensitive issue given the economic crisis the country navigated in recent years.

Total fuel import expenditure in May 2026: US$ 536 million

Year-on-year increase: 112 percent

Key drivers: Higher global oil prices and increased import volumes

Month-on-month trend: A reduction compared to April 2026

Economists and trade analysts are likely to watch subsequent monthly data closely to determine whether the year-on-year spike represents a sustained trend or a temporary surge linked to specific supply and pricing conditions during the period.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka continues to monitor developments in the external sector, including fuel import trends, as part of its broader economic surveillance mandate.

The government and energy regulators face ongoing pressure to diversify the country's energy mix — including accelerating investments in renewable energy — as a long-term strategy to reduce dependence on costly petroleum imports and shield the economy from global oil price volatility.