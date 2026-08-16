Unidentified Male Body Found Washed Ashore Near Colombo's Galle Face

An unidentified male body has been discovered washed ashore near the iconic Galle Face seafront in Colombo, police confirmed.

Authorities were alerted after the body was found along the coastal stretch in the area, prompting an immediate response from local police units. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established, and investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police have launched a formal inquiry into the incident, with efforts ongoing to identify the individual through available means. It remains unclear at this stage how long the body had been in the water prior to being discovered.

The Galle Face seafront, one of Colombo's most frequented public spaces, is a popular destination for both locals and tourists, stretching along the city's western coastline.

Authorities have urged members of the public who may have any information relevant to the case to come forward and assist police with their investigations.

Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.