Kotak Unveils the Technical Adjustments Behind Padikkal's Stellar Show Against Sri Lanka

India's batting coach Abhishek Nayar's colleague and support staff member Hitu Kotak has shed light on the specific batting modifications that helped young left-hander Devdutt Padikkal rediscover his best form during the recent series against Sri Lanka, revealing how a series of targeted adjustments at the crease made all the difference for the stylish batsman.

Tactical Refinements at the Crease

Padikkal, who has long been regarded as one of Indian cricket's most promising batting talents, delivered a series of impressive performances against Sri Lanka, and Kotak has now pulled back the curtain on the behind-the-scenes work that contributed to those results.

According to Kotak, the adjustments were both technical and mental in nature, focusing on refining Padikkal's stance, footwork, and shot selection to better suit the conditions and challenges presented by the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

A Focused Training Process

The coaching staff worked closely with Padikkal in the lead-up to and during the series, identifying areas where small but significant changes could yield meaningful improvements in his output at the international level.

Refinements to his initial movement and positioning at the crease

Improved clarity in shot selection against both pace and spin

Greater confidence in playing through specific areas of the ground

The work Devdutt put in was immense. When a player is willing to make adjustments and trusts the process, the results tend to follow naturally.

Padikkal's Growing Stature

The performances against Sri Lanka have further cemented Padikkal's reputation as a batsman capable of making a sustained impact at the highest level. His fluent strokeplay and ability to build innings impressed both fans and analysts throughout the series.

For Sri Lankan cricket followers, the series offered a close-up view of a player who, with continued development and guidance from experienced coaches like Kotak, appears destined to be a mainstay of Indian batting for years to come.

The revelations highlight the increasingly important role that specialist batting coaches play in modern international cricket, where even marginal technical refinements can translate into significant improvements in performance at the highest level.

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