Tragedy Strikes Maha Oya: Teen Dead, One Still Missing After River Bathing Incident

A 19-year-old youth has lost his life and another young man remains unaccounted for following a drowning incident at the Maha Oya river, where three friends encountered serious difficulty while bathing in the waterway.

What Happened

The three young men are believed to have got into trouble after entering the river, with conditions proving fatal for at least one of them. Rescue efforts were launched after the alarm was raised, but searchers were unable to locate all of those who went missing beneath the water.

One of the three was successfully brought to safety, while the teenager who was recovered was confirmed dead. The third individual in the group has not yet been found, and search operations are understood to be continuing in the area.

Search Operations Ongoing

Authorities and rescue personnel have been deployed to the riverbank to assist in locating the missing youth. The Maha Oya river, which flows through several districts in Sri Lanka, can present significant dangers to bathers, particularly in areas where currents are strong or water depths are unpredictable.

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution when bathing in rivers and other open water bodies, as such incidents continue to claim lives across the island each year. Further details are expected to emerge as the search operation progresses.