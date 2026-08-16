Sri Lanka Police Tracking 73 Fugitives Abroad Under Red Notice Programme

Sri Lanka's Inspector General of Police has confirmed that authorities are actively pursuing 73 suspected underworld figures and drug traffickers who are believed to be hiding in foreign countries, with Red Notices issued through Interpol to facilitate their eventual extradition and return to the island.

Red Notices Issued for Overseas Fugitives

The Sri Lanka Police have invoked the international law enforcement mechanism of Interpol Red Notices to locate and flag the whereabouts of the 73 individuals, who are alleged to have fled the country to evade justice. Red Notices, while not international arrest warrants, serve as alerts to law enforcement agencies worldwide, requesting the provisional arrest of wanted persons pending extradition proceedings.

The IGP confirmed that coordinated steps are being taken to bring these individuals back to Sri Lanka to face legal proceedings. The suspects are believed to be linked to organised crime networks and narcotics trafficking operations that continue to pose a serious threat to public safety within the country.

A Growing Concern for Law Enforcement

The revelation underscores the increasingly transnational nature of criminal activity connected to Sri Lanka, with alleged crime figures believed to be orchestrating illegal operations from abroad while remaining beyond the immediate reach of local authorities.

73 suspects have been flagged through Interpol Red Notices

The individuals are linked to underworld and drug trafficking activities

Sri Lanka Police are coordinating with international agencies to secure their return

Legal proceedings are expected to follow upon extradition

International Cooperation Key to Bringing Suspects to Justice

Bringing the fugitives back will require close diplomatic and legal cooperation between Sri Lanka and the countries in which the suspects are currently residing. Extradition treaties and bilateral agreements will play a central role in determining how swiftly and effectively authorities can act.

Sri Lanka Police are committed to ensuring that those who flee the country to escape accountability for serious crimes are tracked down and brought before the law, regardless of where they choose to hide.

The move reflects a broader push by Sri Lankan law enforcement to clamp down on organised crime and dismantle drug trafficking networks that have long been a destabilising force in communities across the country. Authorities have urged the public to remain confident that efforts to pursue justice extend well beyond the nation's borders.

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