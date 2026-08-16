Three Arrested After Sword-Wielding Threat Caught on Camera Goes Viral

Police have arrested three individuals following a widely circulated video that showed an alarming roadside incident involving a sword, which brought a busy main road and a passenger bus to a standstill.

Incident Draws Public Outrage

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, captured the moment armed individuals allegedly used a sword to threaten commuters near a public road, causing significant disruption to traffic and sparking widespread concern among the public.

The video quickly gained traction online, prompting calls for swift action from law enforcement authorities. Sri Lanka Police responded to the public pressure by launching an immediate investigation into the matter.

Arrests Made Following Investigation

Investigators identified and apprehended three suspects believed to be directly connected to the incident. The arrests were made following a targeted operation conducted by the police in the aftermath of the video going viral.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate as investigations continue. Authorities have indicated that further inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities Urge Public Calm

Police have assured the public that such acts of intimidation and threatening behaviour in public spaces will not be tolerated, and that those responsible will be dealt with firmly under the law.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the viral sword threat incident

A passenger bus and a main road were reportedly disrupted during the incident

Video footage of the incident spread widely across social media

Police launched an immediate investigation following public outcry

The incident has once again raised concerns about public safety on Sri Lanka's roads, with many citizens calling on authorities to take stronger measures to prevent acts of violence and intimidation in public spaces.