Sri Lanka's 9,000 Backlogged Forensic Reports to Be Cleared by Month's End, Says Minister

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala has announced that all necessary arrangements are in place to clear a substantial backlog of delayed forensic reports, with approximately 9,000 outstanding cases expected to be completed before the end of this month.

A Long-Standing Challenge in the Justice System

The accumulation of unprocessed forensic reports has been a persistent concern within Sri Lanka's legal and law enforcement framework, often causing significant delays in court proceedings and hindering the timely delivery of justice for victims, their families, and the accused alike.

Forensic reports play a critical role in criminal investigations and court cases, providing scientific evidence that can determine the outcome of prosecutions across a wide range of offences, from violent crimes to drug-related cases.

Minister Confident of Timely Resolution

Minister Wijepala expressed confidence that the measures put in place by his ministry would be sufficient to bring the long-delayed documentation up to date within the stipulated timeframe. The announcement is expected to bring relief to legal professionals, law enforcement agencies, and members of the public whose cases have stalled pending the completion of these critical reports.

Approximately 9,000 forensic reports remain pending completion

The Ministry of Public Security has confirmed arrangements are finalised

All outstanding reports are targeted for completion within the current month

Implications for Courts and Investigations

Legal experts and court officials have long highlighted how delays in forensic reporting can severely impact the efficiency of the judicial process. Cases awaiting forensic evidence are often postponed repeatedly, placing an additional burden on an already stretched court system and prolonging the ordeal for all parties involved.

The completion of these reports is expected to provide a significant boost to pending criminal cases across the country, allowing courts to proceed with hearings that have been stalled due to the absence of scientific findings.

The public and legal community will be closely watching whether the Ministry of Public Security delivers on this commitment within the promised timeframe, as it would mark a notable step forward in strengthening Sri Lanka's forensic and judicial infrastructure.

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