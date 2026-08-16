Bangladesh Close In On Historic Test Win Against Australia in Darwin

Bangladesh kept their hopes of a remarkable Test victory firmly alive after a disciplined bowling display reduced Australia to 161 for 4 at stumps on the third day of play in Darwin, leaving the hosts still trailing by 67 runs.

Hasan Mahmud Leads the Charge

Pacer Hasan Mahmud was once again the standout performer for Bangladesh, claiming two more wickets in the second session of the day to bring his match tally to an impressive figure. His persistence and accuracy on a surface that offered little assistance continued to trouble the Australian batting lineup, giving Bangladesh's touring side genuine belief that a famous upset could be within their grasp.

In total, Bangladesh's bowlers picked up four Australian wickets across the second half of the third day, keeping their side firmly in control of a contest that few would have expected them to dominate at this stage of proceedings.

Australia Clinging On Through Green and Carey

As stumps were drawn, the weight of Australia's recovery effort rested on the shoulders of Cameron Green and Alex Carey, the two not-out batsmen tasked with steering their side out of a precarious position. The pair will need to bat with considerable patience and application on day four if Australia are to avoid what would be a stunning home defeat against a Bangladesh team that has rarely threatened at this level of the game.

A Moment in the Making for Bangladesh Cricket

Should Bangladesh see this Test through to victory, it would represent one of the most celebrated results in the nation's cricketing history — a win on Australian soil against one of the game's most formidable Test nations. The Bangladesh camp will be brimming with confidence heading into the fourth day, knowing that just six more wickets stand between them and a landmark achievement that would reverberate across world cricket.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans who have long admired Bangladesh's rise as a competitive force in the game, this performance will serve as further evidence that Asian cricket continues to challenge and unsettle the traditional giants of the sport.

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