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Man Shot Dead at Mount Lavinia Garage in Fatal Incident

15 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Man Shot Dead at Mount Lavinia Garage in Fatal Incident

A man has lost his life following a shooting incident at a garage located on Huludagoda Road in Mount Lavinia, police confirmed.

The fatal shooting took place at the garage premises, with authorities responding to the scene following reports of the incident. The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as details of the motive and those responsible remain under inquiry.

Further information is expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

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T
Tharindu Silva 15 Aug 2026

Ppl dying and goverment still doing nothing about gun crime

R
Roshan Bandara 15 Aug 2026

Garage shooting sounds like underworld business to me

K
Kasun Perera 15 Aug 2026

Mount Lavinia area getting so dangerous these days, what is happening

N
Nimal Fernando 15 Aug 2026

Exactly, used to be a peaceful place no. Now this.

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