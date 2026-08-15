Man Shot Dead at Mount Lavinia Garage in Fatal Incident

A man has lost his life following a shooting incident at a garage located on Huludagoda Road in Mount Lavinia, police confirmed.

The fatal shooting took place at the garage premises, with authorities responding to the scene following reports of the incident. The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the attack.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as details of the motive and those responsible remain under inquiry.

Further information is expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.

Related Video