Man Shot Dead at Mount Lavinia Garage in Fatal Incident
A man has lost his life following a shooting incident at a garage located on Huludagoda Road in Mount Lavinia, police confirmed.
The fatal shooting took place at the garage premises, with authorities responding to the scene following reports of the incident. The victim succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained during the attack.
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, as details of the motive and those responsible remain under inquiry.
Further information is expected to be released by authorities as the investigation progresses.
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Ppl dying and goverment still doing nothing about gun crime
Garage shooting sounds like underworld business to me
Mount Lavinia area getting so dangerous these days, what is happening
Exactly, used to be a peaceful place no. Now this.