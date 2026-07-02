Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Surpass 55,000 Mark

Sri Lanka's dengue fever outbreak has reached a critical threshold, with the total number of reported cases for this year crossing the 55,000 mark, health authorities have confirmed.

Over 1,000 New Cases in a Single Day

The alarming milestone was reached after more than 1,000 fresh infections were recorded within a single 24-hour period ending at 6:00 am, underlining the rapid pace at which the mosquito-borne illness is spreading across the country.

The National Dengue Control Unit has been monitoring the escalating situation closely, with daily case counts continuing to raise serious public health concerns among officials and medical professionals alike.

A Growing Public Health Emergency

The surge in dengue cases places immense pressure on Sri Lanka's healthcare system, which is already navigating a range of economic and resource challenges. Medical authorities are urging the public to take immediate preventive measures to help contain the spread of the disease.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces, which serves as the primary breeding ground for the Aedes aegypti mosquito responsible for transmitting the dengue virus.

Precautions Urged Nationwide

Residents across all provinces are being advised to remain vigilant and seek prompt medical attention should they experience symptoms associated with dengue fever, including:

High fever and severe headaches

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pain

Skin rashes and mild bleeding

Authorities are expected to intensify fumigation drives and public awareness campaigns in high-risk areas as the country works to bring the worsening outbreak under control.

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