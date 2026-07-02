Sri Lanka Records Sharp 9.9% Drop in Tourist Arrivals During June

Tourist Numbers Show Significant Decline

Sri Lanka's tourism sector has recorded a notable setback, with visitor arrivals falling by 9.90 percent in June compared to the same period in the previous year, raising fresh concerns about the pace of recovery in one of the island nation's most vital industries.

A Worrying Trend for the Sector

The decline comes as Sri Lanka continues its broader economic recovery, and the tourism industry had been widely regarded as a key pillar in that effort. A drop of nearly 10 percent in monthly arrivals represents a significant challenge for stakeholders across the sector, from hoteliers and travel operators to transport providers and local businesses that depend heavily on visitor spending.

Pressure on Revenue and Recovery Goals

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's primary sources of foreign exchange earnings, and any sustained fall in arrivals could place added pressure on the country's revenue targets. Authorities and industry leaders will be closely watching figures in the months ahead to determine whether June's decline signals a temporary dip or a more persistent softening of demand.

The government has been actively promoting Sri Lanka as a destination across key source markets in Europe, Asia, and beyond, with targeted campaigns aimed at rebuilding the country's reputation as a world-class travel destination following years of economic turbulence.

Industry Calls for Renewed Focus

Tourism stakeholders are expected to call for stronger promotional efforts and policy support to arrest the downward trend. Competitive pricing, improved infrastructure, and enhanced visitor experiences have consistently been cited as areas requiring urgent attention if Sri Lanka is to meet its annual arrivals targets and maximise the economic benefits that a thriving tourism sector can deliver.

Further data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority is expected to provide a more detailed breakdown of arrivals by country of origin and purpose of visit, which will help industry planners shape their response strategies in the coming months.