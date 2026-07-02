President's Economic Advisor Takes Helm of Sri Lanka's Key Investment Body

Sri Lanka's President has appointed his economic advisor to lead the country's premier investment promotion institution, in a move seen as a signal of the administration's intent to place trusted economic expertise at the forefront of attracting foreign and domestic investment.

A Strategic Appointment

The economic advisor to the President has been named as the new head of the investment body, a role that carries significant responsibility in steering Sri Lanka's efforts to rebuild investor confidence and accelerate economic recovery. The appointment reflects the President's desire to align investment promotion strategy closely with the broader economic policy agenda being driven from the highest levels of government.

Investment Promotion at a Critical Juncture

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Sri Lanka, as the island nation continues its journey toward economic stabilisation following one of the most severe financial crises in its post-independence history. Attracting sustainable foreign direct investment remains a cornerstone of the government's recovery roadmap, and the leadership of the investment body is therefore seen as a critical posting.

Placing a figure with direct access to and familiarity with the President's economic thinking at the head of the institution is expected to streamline decision-making and ensure that investment promotion efforts are tightly coordinated with national economic priorities.

Expectations Moving Forward

Observers and business stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the newly appointed head shapes the institution's outreach strategies, particularly with regard to emerging sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and tourism, which the government has identified as priority areas for growth.

The appointment is also likely to be interpreted by the international investment community as a demonstration of political commitment to economic reform, given the advisor's proximity to the presidency and involvement in shaping high-level fiscal and monetary policy discussions.

Further details regarding the official tenure, mandate, and immediate policy priorities of the new head of the investment body are expected to be announced in the coming days.