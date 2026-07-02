Labour Ministry Orders Urgent Investigation Into Employee Assault at Popular Kottu Restaurant Chain

The Ministry of Labour has stepped in following a disturbing incident at a well-known kottu restaurant chain, directing the Labour Department to launch an urgent inquiry into the alleged assault of an employee at the establishment.

Ministry Takes Swift Action

The directive signals a firm stance by the Labour Ministry, which moved quickly to address the matter after details of the alleged assault came to light. Officials have instructed the Labour Department to treat the investigation as a priority, reflecting growing concern over workplace safety and the treatment of employees in Sri Lanka's hospitality sector.

Incident Raises Workplace Safety Concerns

The incident, which involved an employee at the popular kottu restaurant chain, has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stronger protections for workers in the food and beverage industry. The restaurant chain, widely recognised across Sri Lanka for its kottu offerings, now faces serious scrutiny over its internal management practices and employee welfare standards.

Labour Department to Lead Inquiry

The Labour Department has been tasked with conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault. Authorities are expected to examine whether the incident constitutes a violation of existing labour laws and worker protection regulations currently in force in the country.

The Ministry has made clear that appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, sending a strong message to employers across all sectors that mistreatment of workers will not be tolerated.

The Labour Ministry's intervention underscores the government's commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of every worker in Sri Lanka, regardless of the industry in which they are employed.

Members of the public and worker advocacy groups have welcomed the probe, urging authorities to act decisively and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law.

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