Human Rights Commission Rules Trincomalee Student's Exam Results Withheld Over Hijab Violated Fundamental Rights

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has determined that the withholding of GCE Advanced Level examination results from a student in Trincomalee on the basis of her wearing a hijab constituted a violation of her fundamental rights, according to findings released by the commission.

Background of the Case

The case centres on a female student from Trincomalee whose Advanced Level examination results were withheld by authorities, reportedly due to her choice to wear a hijab during the examination process. The incident sparked concern among civil society groups and human rights advocates across the country, drawing attention to questions of religious freedom and equal access to education.

Commission's Findings

After examining the matter, the HRCSL concluded that the action taken against the student was unjust and amounted to a breach of her constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights. The commission's ruling reaffirms that students are entitled to sit for national examinations and receive their results without facing discrimination based on religious attire or belief.

Broader Implications

The decision is being viewed as a significant step in upholding the rights of religious minorities in Sri Lanka, particularly within the education system. Rights advocates have welcomed the ruling, noting that no student should be penalised for observing religious practices while pursuing academic qualifications.

The findings by the HRCSL are expected to place pressure on the relevant authorities to ensure that similar incidents do not recur and that equal treatment is upheld for all students regardless of their religious identity.

The commission's ruling underscores the principle that access to education and the right to religious expression must be protected simultaneously under Sri Lanka's constitutional framework.

It remains to be seen what specific remedial action will be directed toward the student concerned, and whether the commission will issue broader recommendations to the Department of Examinations to prevent future rights violations of this nature.