Eastern Province SDIG Varuna Jayasundara Summoned Before CID for Questioning

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) for the Eastern Province, Varuna Jayasundara, has presented himself before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with an ongoing investigation, according to police sources.

Senior Officer Called In for Questioning

The appearance of the high-ranking police official before the CID marks a significant development in the probe, with investigators believed to be seeking information from Jayasundara as part of their inquiry. The exact nature of the investigation into which the SDIG has been called to provide details has not been fully disclosed by authorities at this stage.

Jayasundara, who serves as one of the most senior police officers in the Eastern Province, voluntarily appeared before CID officials to cooperate with the investigation process.

Investigation Ongoing

The CID, which operates as the principal investigative arm of the Sri Lanka Police for serious and complex criminal matters, is continuing its inquiry. Further details regarding the scope and subject matter of the investigation are expected to emerge as proceedings progress.

This development has drawn attention given the seniority of the officer involved, and authorities are expected to provide further clarification as the investigation unfolds.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.